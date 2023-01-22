Living Proof

Restore Perfecting Spray

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Living Proof

Key benefits Delivers an instant boost of hydration Minimizes breakage from wet detangling Leaves hair silky, smooth, and shiny Provides UV protection Heat protection up to 450°F/232°C Formulated without Ingredients Water/Eau/Aqua, PEG/PPG-8/3 Laurate, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-37, Isopentyldiol, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Beta Vulgaris (Beet) Root Extract, Amaranthus Caudatus Seed Extract, Propylene Glycol, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Cynara Scolymus (Artichoke) Leaf Extract, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Alaria Esculenta Extract, Propanediol, Gluconic Acid, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Fragrance/Parfum, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Citronellol, Citral Living Proof is dedicated to maintaining the accuracy of the ingredient lists on this website. However, because ingredients are subject to change, we cannot guarantee that these lists are complete, up-to-date and/or error-free. For an accurate listing of ingredients in each product, please refer to your product packaging.