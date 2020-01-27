Gaiam

Get your relief to go with our Restore Compact Foam Roller. The compact size is great for travel and best for single arm and single leg work. Ideal for releasing built-up tension and relieving stiffness. Lightly textured for non-slip use. Compact size is great for travel Best for single arm and single leg work Releases built-up tension and stiffness Includes exercise guide Measurements: 12"L x 4" diameter. Feel: Firm with moderate intensity. Resources: Care, Setup, & Tips