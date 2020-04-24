Harklinikken

Restorative Shampoo

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Harklinikken

Restorative Shampoo Harklinikken's Restorative Shampoo is a uniquely formulated shampoo that optimizes conditions for hair growth by helping to control sebum production, a contributing factor to hair loss caused by hormonal changes. It has special soothing effects on the scalp due to its natural high content of glycosides and flavonoids. It is deeply cleansing to both the hair and the scalp, yet leaves the hair feeling very hydrated. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types. It has no colour, perfume, silicone, sls/sles or parabens. Shake well before use.