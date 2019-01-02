Kat Burki

Restorative Dual Acid Peel

Description Reverse sun damage and the visible signs of ageing with Kat Burki Restorative Dual Acid Peel. The peel smooths wrinkles and fine lines and improves skin texture. The skin looks brighter and more youthful. Kat Burki Restorative Dual Acid Peel is a dual purpose anti-ageing treatment that combines glycolic and salicylic acids to create a powerful duo that reverses the damage done to the skin by sunlight. Botanical hyaluronic acid from the seeds of cassia angustifolia seeds reduces the signs of ageing by smoothing wrinkles and fine lines, noticeably improving the skin texture. Kat Burki Restorative Dual Acid Peel also contains glycolic acid for gentle exfoliation and cold-pressed avocado oil to soften, refresh and nourish new skin cells, leaving the skin looking and feeling radiant and vibrant. It includes a gentle brush for ease of application.