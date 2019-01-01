Cetaphil

Restoraderm Skin Restoring Body Wash - 10 Oz

$14.29

At Target

Clean and relieve dry, itchy skin with the Restoraderm Skin Restoring Body Wash from Cetaphil. Accepted by the National Eczema Association, this soothing body wash provides quick relief to irritated skin. Free of harsh soaps, fragrances, parabens and phthalates, the gentle formula makes this a perfect cleanser for eczema, psoriasis and other sensitive skin conditions. Shea butter and sunflower seed oil lightly moisturize as you wash, leaving your skin soft and smooth.