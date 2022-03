HIPDOT

Restock Mcr Three Cheers Collector’s Box

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At HIPDOT

Finally the Restock is here! The Limited Edition My Chemical Romance Set Box is your ultimate kit forgetting ready for a night out at a show. Compact and double-ended products make getting ready on the go so easy. The set includes the Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge Palette, the Double-Ended Brush, Double-Ended Eyeliner and a collectable limited-edition pin.