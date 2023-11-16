Lululemon

Restfeel Women’s Slide

$58.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Product Details Touchably, pettably soft, this oversized scarf is wrap-you-up cozy. Plus, it's made of 100 percent (Re)sourced recycled materials (we love a sustainable moment). 74"L x 30"W, including 4" fringe. 100% recycled polyester. Do Well: made using polyester recycled from postconsumer plastic, which helps keep trash out of landfills. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item NC062