Lululemon
Restfeel Women’s Slide
$58.00
At Lululemon
Why you’ll love this The Restfeel Slide was built to soothe your feet post workout—and keep the feeling going as you head to whatever’s next. Enter Recovery Mode Dual-density cushioning provides maximum comfort and support. Engineered Comfort Minimalist strap upper with foam lining for an exceptional fit and feel. A-to-B and Beyond Heel-to-toe rubber traction enhances the slide’s grip. 30-Day Trial Put your shoes to the test. Unsatisfied? Return them for a full refund.