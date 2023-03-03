Lululemon

Restfeel Women’s Slide

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Why you’ll love this The Restfeel Slide was built to soothe your feet post workout—and keep the feeling going as you head to whatever’s next. Enter Recovery Mode Dual-density cushioning provides maximum comfort and support. Engineered Comfort Minimalist strap upper with foam lining for an exceptional fit and feel. A-to-B and Beyond Heel-to-toe rubber traction enhances the slide’s grip. 30-Day Trial Put your shoes to the test. Unsatisfied? Return them for a full refund.