Brown Girl Jane

Rest 1500mg Daily Drops

$98.00

At Brown Girl Jane

Brown Girl jane tinctures are a fast-acting and simple introduction to the world of CBD — you simply select and take by mouth as desired. As with all of our high-quality products, we extract any trace amounts of THC from our tinctures before we sell them to you. This means you can enjoy all of the benefits of CBD without worrying about feeling a THC-induced high as a side effect. Our third-party lab tests ensure that there is no detectable level of THC in our tinctures. Because we use broad spectrum hemp oil, you also get the benefits of the naturally occurring components of the hemp plant working together with the CBD. This is what’s known as the entourage effect. When you take CBD from BROWN GIRL jane, you are truly receiving all of the benefits the hemp plant has to offer. Benefits Broad spectrum formula helps promote a restfulness and calm* CBD derived from select hemp cultivated in the USA.Premium grade. Broad spectrum. Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency Sugar free, Gluten free, Alcohol free, Coloring free, and Additive Free Servings Contains 1500mg CBD per bottle; approximately 50mg CBD per full dropper 30 servings per bottle. Product Life 18-month shelf stable.