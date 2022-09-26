Madewell

(re)sponsible Cashmere Turtleneck Pullover Sweater

$145.00 $77.70

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

What makes 100 percent cashmere worth the investment? The responsibly sourced fibers are superstrong, lightweight and incredibly soft, meaning you'll keep (and wear) this piece for years to come. Relaxed and comfy with a foldover turtleneck, this pullover sweater is a must-have fall staple. Relaxed fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 23 1/4" (based on size M). Cashmere. Do Well: made from sustainable cashmere wool certified to The Good Cashmere Standard® by AbTF, which promotes animal welfare, improves the working conditions of farmers and protects the environment. Dry clean. Import. Select stores. NG714