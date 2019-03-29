la roche posay

Respectissime Mascara For Sensitive Eyes

La Roche-Posay Respectissime Mascara for Sensitive Eyes - Volume 7.6mlAn extreme volume mascara for sensitive eyes.SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FORSpecifically formulated for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. An extreme volume mascara with no discomfort, from application to removal. Its micro-aerated formula strengthens lashes without weighing them down, for an intensely volumised, feather-light look whilst still being easy to remove. For sensitive eyes and contact lens wearersExtreme volume mascaraHigh tolerance brushACTIVE INGREDIENTSEnriched with ceramides and arginine to strengthen and carnauba wax to thicken lashes. The micro-aerated formula magnifies volume in a natural-looking way for a featherweight flutter.DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTEDRespectissime has been through rigorous dermatological testing to ensure it is suitable for use on even the most sensitive skin. MINIMALIST HYPO-ALLERGENIC FORMULAThe minimalist formula contains no preservatives, no alcohol, no fragrance, no parabens, no colourants and no lanolin. It is 100% hypoallergenic and its unique hermetic packaging and high tolerance brush ensures that the product stays uncontaminated throughout its use. This formula is also non-comedogenic (won't block pores).