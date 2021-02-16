Respawn

Respawn 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair

$163.19

At Home Depot

You’re a gamer first, you shouldn’t have to spend the cost of an ultrawide monitor to get an ergonomic gaming chair. The RESPAWN 110 delivers comfort and cost savings in one package. The chair tilt and lift levers are located on the right, beneath the chair, and the fixed armrests are padded for elbow relief. The RSP-110 features bonded leather and a 155-degree tilt, with infinite angle lock, allowing you to choose your best angle. The adjustable lumbar and head pillow gives you the support you need for long hours in any game. Put your feet up and relax with a built-in extendable footrest. An award-nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this desk with our RESPAWN Limited Lifetime Warranty. With a 275 lb weight capacity, this RESPAWN gaming chair helps you bring your ‘A’ game to every match. GAMIFIED SEATING: A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it's used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days. ERGONOMIC COMFORT: With segmented padded designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most, this ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest for position reinforcement. Adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort. PREMIUM MAKE: Upholstered in bonded leather in bold, contrasting colors but maintains a professional look, this gamer chair can also be used as an office chair. Gaming chair includes a 275 pound weight capacity for long-lasting use. 4D ADJUSTABILITY: Find your optimal position by raising or lowering your chair and reclining between 90 - 155 degrees with infinite locking positions. Soft, padded armrests pivot with the chair as it reclines. Full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement. WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK: An award-nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this video game chair with the RESPAWN Limited Lifetime warranty, and dedicated, year-round representative support. ASSEMBLED DIMENSIONS: 28.50 in. D x 26.75 in. W x 48.50 in. - 51.50 in. H Return Policy