Madewell

(re)sourced Sherpa Quilted Bomber Jacket In Patchwork Stars

$188.00 $94.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Crafted from our (Re)sourced recycled sherpa, this bomber jacket was designed for maximum snuggliness. It has a wind-blocking collar, a zip-front closure, elasticized cuffs and cozy kangaroo pockets. Inspired by grandma's best patchwork, it's quilted with supercute star appliqués all over. Cropped fit. Body length: 26 1/2". 100% recycled polyester. Do Well: made using polyester recycled from postconsumer plastic, which helps keep trash out of landfills. Machine wash. Import. NH899