(re)sourced Cashmere Turtleneck Tunic Sweater

$148.00 $123.00

Made of our superlush (Re)sourced recycled cashmere and merino wool yarn, this soft and versatile sweater has a cozy tunic-length fit and a luxurious foldover turtleneck. A true classic. Do Well: This style is made of recycled cashmere and wool from certified farms who take a progressive approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep. Slightly oversized fit. Body length from high point of shoulder: 26 3/8" (based on size M). Made of 70% recycled cashmere/30% merino wool. Hand wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MA729