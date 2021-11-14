Madewell

(re)sourced Cashmere High-rise Sweater Leggings

$158.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Made of our superlush (Re)sourced recycled cashmere and merino yarn (the extra-soft wool adds just the right amount of structure), these leggings are ribbed throughout with a high waist. Dreamy on their own—or pure luxury paired with the matching cardigan. Slim fit. Inseam: 27". 50% recycled cashmere/30% wool/20% virgin cashmere. Do Well: This style is made of wool from certified farms who take a progressive approach to managing their land and caring for their sheep. Hand wash. Import. Select stores. NC418