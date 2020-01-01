Kérastase

Kérastase Resistance Volumifique Bain 250ml

£20.90 £18.80

This Volumifique Bain by Kerastase Resistance is a creamy shampoo designed to give your hair volume and body. Lifting from the roots whilst locking in a salon perfect shine, this shampoo even works on long hair to give a texturised, long lasting shape. Perfect for fine hair, the cationic polymer technology works to target vulnerable zones in the hair and add thickness, lightness and a glossy finish. The innovative formula boasts internal action to give your locks long lasting shape memory due to structural reinforcement of hair, ensuring that you show off truly stunning tresses all day, every day. K.D.