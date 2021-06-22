Fit Simplify

High end exercise bands. Our 12″ by 2″ heavy duty loop resistance bands come in 5 varying resistance levels. This makes them perfect whether you are just starting to workout or a seasoned workout warrior. Our extra light and light bands are great for beginners, while our medium, heavy and extra heavy exercise bands are targeted for more intermediate and advanced strength training. Great with any workout. This resistance band set can be integrated seamlessly with various popular workout program. Or use them for general exercise, stretching, strength training, power weight programs. The included carry bag makes it easy to take your bands with you and do any workout away from home or your home gym. Multiple uses. While these resistance bands are often used for sports and fitness, physical therapists love these physical therapy bands (rehab bands) to help them rehabilitate their patients. Our stretch bands work for people suffering from leg, knee and back injuries. They are also perfect for use by women after pregnancy and birth to keep their bodies in shape. Superior quality. All of our exercise resistance bands are thoroughly tested before we ship them out to you. This ensures your bands are easy on skin and will provide you with a worry free experience. The instruction booklet includes dozens of different illustrated exercises that demonstrate how to use our resistance bands for legs, arms, back, shoulders, ankles, hips and stomach. What you get: Five exercise bands with color-coded resistance levels, portable travel carry bag and instruction guide.