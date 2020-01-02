Letsfit

Resistance Loop Bands, Resistance Exercise Bands For Home Fitness, Stretching, Strength Training, Physical Therapy, Natural Latex Workout Bands, Pilates Flexbands, 12" X 2"

$10.90 $8.33

Buy Now Review It

5 Resistance Bands Include: Made from 100% natural latex. Comes in 5 different resistance strength levels: X-Light, Light, Medium, Heavy and X-Heavy. They're suitable for beginner or a seasoned workout sports man. Efficient Workout: Loop Resistance Bands increase the effectiveness of your exercises. Used for a range of workouts, from glute and hip activation, strength techniques to integrate seamlessly with every workout program such as Yoga, Pilates,etc. Multifunctional: The resistance band set can be used to exercise all parts of muscles such as arms, chest, abdomen, glutes and legs, also used for Physical Therapy, Recovery or to increase Mobility. Gym-in-your-pocke: These resistance bands take up little space so that you can use them at home or carry on the way, such as in office, on a vacation, even can squats while watching your favorite TV at home. What's Included: 5 bands with color-coded resistance levels, portable carry bag and instructions manual.