Paula's Choice

Resist 10% Niacinamide Booster

£40.00

Treat your skin to the refining properties of Paula's Choice Resist 10% Niacinamide Booster, a lightweight fluid formula that works to visibly reduce the appearance of pores and multiple signs of ageing. Infused with 10% Niacinamide (a form of Vitamin B3 that is proven to dramatically reduce the look of enlarged pores whilst visibly reducing wrinkles), the solution targets signs of ageing, such as uneven skin tone, and combines soothing agents with Antioxidants and skin-repairing ingredients to help counteract the skin's clock. Perfect for oily, blemish prone skin, the solution has been designed to 'supercharge' your favourite serum or moisturiser for enhanced results. Skin feels calm, comfortable and renewed.