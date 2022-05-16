Better Homes & Gardens

Resin Wicker Hanging Egg Chair With Cushion And Stand

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

When you're ready to nest in a woodsy lair the Better Homes & Gardens Open Weave Patio Wicker Hanging Chair with Stand transports you there. The unique outdoor chair cradles you in the deeply cushioned comfort of a wonderfully shaped cocoon. The chair has a weight limit of 250 lbs. Egg Chair features an olefin Beige seat and back cushions that provide comfort. All-weather Dark Brown wicker has an airy, open weave for a more immersive, open-air experience. The hidden chair frame and included stand are crafted in strong steel that is rust-resistant in any natural environment, including by the pool and sea. Have a seat in a more modern, woodland retreat with the Better Homes & Gardens Open Weave Patio Wicker Hanging Chair with Stand.