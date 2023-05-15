Angol Shiold

Resin Toilet Seat

$72.99

Buy Now Review It

🎀AMERICAN STANDARD SIZE: Our transparent resin toilet seat is suitable for almost all American standard toilets, please turn the hinge out 180° before installation, otherwise it will affect the installation size of the toilet cover. When you receive the toilet seat the screw mount kit is in the corner of the bubble wrap box! Please do not directly discard the packaging. 🎀PINK GLITTER DESIGN: Angol Shiold toilet seats come in exquisite colors- Barbie Pink. The flashing design on the toilet seat reveals a stylish sense of luxury. Select the color matching with your bathroom vanity and accessories to become a beautiful scenery in your bathroom. 🎀SOFT-CLOSE HINGE SYSTEM: This resin toilet seat adopts an enhanced zinc alloy silent slow-down hinges, which ensures the toilet seat is protected against bumps and closes quietly without disturbing your family's rest. 🎀HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: Made from heavy reinforced resin with metal hinges and bumpers to withstand a lot of pressure for better durability and stability. Ergonomically designed and UV additive maintains original color. 🎀EASY TO INSTALL, REMOVE AND CLEAN: The toilet seat is equipped with adjustable quick release hinge parts, which can be quickly removed from the top without tools, and easier to clean the toilet lid from all angles. 🎀BUY WORRY-FREE: We promise that the products will be replaced free of charge due to quality problems within 1 year. If you encounter other problems during install or use, please contact us by after-sales mail on the manual, customer satisfaction is Angol Shiold's most concern.