These yellow and white Marni earrings feature two hanging rectangles made from resin beads, a stud fastening and brass hardware. They remind us of Tweety Pie's swing (were the canary's cage accessories made in Italy by fashion designers). Suitable for pierced ears, these colourful accessories provide a welcome dose of sunshine during the bleak British winter and transport us to Forte dei Marmi. We'll be teaming these Marni accessories with Prada to do our bit for Anglo-Italian relations over these coming months.