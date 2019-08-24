Reshoevn8r Advanced 3-brush Sneaker Laundry System
$39.97
At RESHOEVN8R
GOT CLEAN KICKS?
Our signature 3-Brush Sneaker Laundry Kit is packaged carefully to provide you with the right brushes for a successful cleaning on almost any material with the added option for a deep clean and deodorization. This kit includes all three of our shoe cleaning brushes, a 4oz bottle of our 100% all-natural Advanced Shoe Cleaner/Conditioner, our Patented Sneaker Laundry Bag and 1 pair of Adjustable Shoe Trees to help eliminate creasing while maintaining the original form.
System includes:
1 4oz Bottle of Reshoevn8r Advanced Shoe Cleaner/Conditioner (100% All-Natural/Biodegradable)
1 All-Purpose Brush
1 Premium Soft Bristle Brush (Suede/Mesh/Knits/Delicate Materials)
1 Stiff Bristle Brush (Unpainted Midsoles/Outsoles)
1 Patented Sneaker Laundry Bag (Wash Before Use)
1 Pair of Adjustable Shoe Trees (Fits Men Sizes 6-12)