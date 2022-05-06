Supergoop!

(re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Spf 30

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

If your biggest gripe with SPFs is that they leave your skin feeling greasy, the multitasking (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 30 from Supergoop! will give your skin the protection you need without the unwanted shine. A generous swoop of this powder sets your makeup, mattifies your skin and offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. This mineral sunscreen uses non-nano particles, which are unable to penetrate your skin. Instead, they create a physical block against UV rays, scattering and reflecting the sun’s rays in the process. The best part? This innovative formula makes reapplying your SPF over make up through the day a breeze: simply tap, tap, tap in this setting powder and offer your skin effective protection without sacrificing your hard work.