Clean

Reserve Avant Garden Collection Hemp & Ginger Eau De Parfum

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

- Sustainability story: CLEAN Reserve procures cardamom from a local supplier in Guatemala who works directly with native Guatemalan farmers. This direct partnership guarantees the local farmers a higher profit and a steady income. Working directly with communities in the Amazon and providing them with technical and financial support ensures the sustainable sourcing of copaiba oil, resulting in an increase in income. The label's dedicated naturals sourcing team ensures they receive only the best quality sichuan pepper pods from Southwest China.