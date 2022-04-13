Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Reseda Pencil Rattan Console Table Natural

$230.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Space Savers (Small Profile Furniture) Highlights Rattan console table for stylish, space-saving storage Wooden frame with textured rattan doors Perfect for adding storage to your entryway Woven rattan doors with brass-finish handles Style with decorative elements on top, and hang art or a mirror above Forest Stewardship Council Certified Specifications Features: Square (shape) Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 32 Inches (H) x 31.69 Inches (W) x 14 Inches (D) Weight: 42 Pounds Holds up to: 80 Pounds Material: Wood (Frame) Tabletop Material: Wood Composite Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, Tools Not Provided Compartment 1 Type: Storage Compartment (1): 14.8 Inches (H) x 14.8 Inches (W) x 14.2 Inches (D) Industry or Government Certifications: Forest Stewardship Council Certified Frame Color: Brown Tabletop Thickness: 15 Millimeter Tabletop color: Brown Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 83744701 UPC: 191908776439 Item Number (DPCI): 249-17-0069 Origin: Imported Description Add style and substance to an entryway or cozy corner with the Reseda Pencil Rattan Console Table from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. This wood-framed console table boasts a versatile natural finish for complementing a variety of decor schemes and color palettes, and it's designed with an enclosed storage compartment for stashing items out of sight. Just add a decorative bowl or floral arrangement on top of the rectangular console table, and place everyday items like grocery lists, keys and more behind the rattan doors to keep them within easy reach while maintaining a tidy look in your home. Space Savers (Small Profile Furniture) Takes up little space to make the most out of an area. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.