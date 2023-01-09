RescueMD

Rescuemd Dna Repair Complex Scar Treatment Serum, Post-procedure And Skin Damage Solution, 15ml

DNA REPAIR COMPLEX: Dramatically improves the appearance of skin damage and scars by stimulating DNA’s natural reparative process. The most complete scar serum available, DNA Repair Complex helps skin appear healthier, smoother and stronger. EXCLUSIVE INGREDIENT: What makes our skin damage serum unique is lapachol, an exclusive molecule derived from pau d'arco, the inner bark of the Lapacho tree. Lapachol is a clinically proven anti-inflammatory that supports the skin's natural ability to repair and regenerate, all without irritation or sun sensitivity. MOST COMPLETE FORMULATION: DNA Repair Complex is formulated with a bespoke blend including peptides to help trigger collagen production, naturally derived botanicals with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits and medical-grade moisturizers and skin protectants. Made in California, USA WHO WILL BENEFIT: Those who have all types of scarring, from acne, burns, injury or UV exposure; plus damage from the most common surgical incisions, such as c-sections, or post-procedure inflammation following laser treatment, IPL, laser hair removal & waxing, microneedling, microdermabrasion, chemical peels and tattoo removal. Delicate facial skin also shows improvement when targeting hyperpigmentation, fine lines or sunburn/UV damage. PLASTIC SURGEON DEVELOPED: Dr. Michael Suzman was disappointed with the lack of evidence-based skin care products to support recovery from damage and scars, and so he set out to formulate a new gold standard in skin repair. Originally available by appointment only, DNA Repair Complex is now available to everyone.