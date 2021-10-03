La Botica

República, our candle that pays a loving homage to the vibrance of La República Dominicana. Notes of lush, woody amyris –– native to the island, coupled with warm, resinous amber, benzoin and olibanum create a beguiling, sun soaked spell. The aromatic ingredients are locally sourced from The Dominican Republic and fused with a concoction of essential oils to create a very earthy and modern scent that encapsulates the spirit of La República Dominicana. This in-house fragrance contains botanical essential oils sourced from the island. Sustainable and cleanly formulated fine fragrance candle, coconut/botanical 100% natural wax, and pure cotton wick.