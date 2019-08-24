Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Maison Margiela
Replica Under The Lemon Trees Eau De Toilette
$126.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Inspired by the memory of a sunny escape in the countryside, this fragrance evokes a nap under the trees in the park of an old villa, where fresh scents of cypresses and lemon trees float on the balmy breeze.
Featured in 1 story
The Best New Products At Sephora In February
by
Thatiana Diaz
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Diptyque
Eau Des Sens
$135.00
from
Diptyque
BUY
DETAILS
Diptyque
Eau Des Sens Cleansing Hand & Body Gel
$40.00
from
Diptyque
BUY
DETAILS
La Bella Figura
Istanbul Perfume Oil
$90.00
from
La Bella Figura Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce & Gabbana
Light Blue Eau Intense
$84.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Maison Margiela
DETAILS
Maison Margiela
Turtleneck Sheer Bodysuit In Blue
£395.00
from
LN-CC
BUY
DETAILS
Maison Margiela
Large Glam Slam Tote Bag
$1790.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Maison Margiela
Replica Music Festival Eau De Toilette
$126.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Maison Margiela
Red Carpet Metallic Bag
£895.00
£652.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Fragrance
DETAILS
Ariana Grande
Thank U, Next Eau De Parfum
$62.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
L'Artisan Parfumeur
Le Chant De Camargue Eau De Parfum
$165.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Lancôme
Idôle Le Parfum
$96.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Jo Malone London
Poppy & Barley Cologne
$140.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted