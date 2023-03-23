Maison Margiela

Replica On A Date

A date overlooking the magnificent vineyards of Provence, enveloped in the golden glow of a late summer’s sunset. The scent of ripe grapes and fresh roses filling the air… The perfect rendez-vous. On A Date is a new thrilling scent inspired by a magical date on a late summer’s evening overlooking the magnificent vineyards of Provence at sunset. It captures the sparkling and addictive fruitiness of ripe grapes soaked in warm sunshine, and the delicate yet decisive character of wild roses. This perfume sets the senses on high with memories of dating and falling in love that are unique and profound. Notes of sparkling Bergamot and luminous Rose convey all the excitement of the perfect date. An inviting, sweet and textured Blackcurrant Liquor accord coupled with sensual and woody Patchouli transport us to the vineyards of Provence, steeped in the golden glow of a late summer’s sunset. A fragrance with sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients… Patchouli Essence hailing from Bali and Rose Petal Essence sourced in Isparta. When working on this fragrance, the perfumer Carlos Benaïm was inspired by his own cherished memories of Provence, the stage of his very first steps in the perfume industry. He particularly wanted to capture the Mediterranean sunshine as it heats the vineyards for harvests overflowing with addictive and joyful sensations of well-being.