Replica Furniture

Replica Componibili 3 Tier Orange Side Table

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Replica

The Componibili 3 tier storage system was originally designed by Anna Ferrieri in 1969. This premium replica of Anna Castelli Ferrieri's classic design for Kartell is a blend of functional storage and side table all in one. With rounded edges and available in bright colours, the Componibili became a popular addition to the office, living room or children's room. The three drawer Componibili units are a perfect height for use as bedside tables. The units sit perfectly next to the sofa, as a plant holder in the corner of the room, underneath desks for storage or make a stylish side table. You will be surprised just how much these units can store away. The uses for these funky retro storage systems are endless ! Click here to see the other five (5) colours the Componibili storage system is available in.