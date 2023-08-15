Maison Margiela

Replica By The Fireplace Edt

Beauty Womens perfume Eau de toilette PROJECT EARTH We believe that, together, through our daily actions, we can create a more sustainable future for people and the planet. Discover more positive solutions and our pledge for the future here. FILLABLES By choosing this refillable product you're helping to close the loop on waste. Our Refillables edit includes products that can either be refilled in store or purchased to use within refillable containers or packaging. Find out how we identify products for Project Earth labelling here. A part of the Replica Collection by Maison Margiela (that's a set of fragrances designed to reflect our personal memories, in case you were yet to know), the By The Fireplace eau de toilette is a woody and warm fragrance that's built upon a delicious chestnut accord for a cocooning effect. Expect top notes of Pink pepper and clove accompanied by contrasting warm notes of cashmere and orange flower. Selfridges Says