Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Maison Margiela
‘replica’ Bubble Bath & By The Fireplace Fragrance Set
$120.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Discover scents inspired by precious moments of the past with two of Maison Margiela’s decadent fragrances: Bubble Bath and By the Fireplace.
Need a few alternatives?
Gucci
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$148.00
Nordstrom
Gucci
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$148.00
Nordstrom
Mugler
Angel By Mugler Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$145.00
Nordstrom
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau De Parfum 2-piece Set
BUY
$136.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela
Replica Jazz Club Scented Candle
BUY
$46.50
$62.00
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela
Replica By The Fireplace Eau De Toilette Fragrance
BUY
$72.00
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela
Replica By The Fireplace Eau De Toilette Fragrance
BUY
$57.60
$72.00
Nordstrom
Maison Margiela
Maison Margiela Jazz Club Candle
BUY
$95.00
Mecca
More from Fragrance
Gucci
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$148.00
Nordstrom
Gucci
Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$148.00
Nordstrom
Mugler
Angel By Mugler Eau De Parfum Set
BUY
$145.00
Nordstrom
Tom Ford
Black Orchid Eau De Parfum 2-piece Set
BUY
$136.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted