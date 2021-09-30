Maison Margiela

Replica Autumn Vibes Eau De Toilette (30ml)

£49.00

The Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes Eau de Toilette has the memory of an afternoon walk in the woods, at golden hour. A bed of red leaves crunch beneath your boots, as the setting sun streams through the trees. Surrounded by towering maple and ash trees, take a moment to escape life’s stress amongst the golden-hued nature all around you. Autumn Vibes Eau de Toilette, by Maison Margiela, captures a deep breath of woody autumn air in a bottle. Fresh, colourful spices of Cardamom and Pink Peppercorn essence evoke the vibrant crunch of autumn leaves beneath your feet. Base notes of Cedar wood, Moss accord, and Fir Balsam bring a long-lasting, woody intensity, transporting you to a forest of towering trees. Smells like warm woods, fresh spices, and golden leaves. From Maison Margiela’s Replica collection: unique, unisex fragrances inspired by memories. Fragrance Notes Top Notes: Pink Peppercorn Essence, Coriander Essence, Cardamom Essence Middle Notes: Carrot Seed Essence, Nutmeg Essence, Olibanum Essence Base Notes: Cedar Wood Essence, Moss Accord, Fir Balsam Absolute Family: Woody Spicy