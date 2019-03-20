Replenix

Replenix Retinol Smoothing Serum 5x

Replenix Retinol Smoothing Serum 5X is an antioxidant-rich formula that protects skin while improving firmness and tone. Lightweight and smoothing, the serum is formulated on a base of 0.3% Retinol, and contains Caffeine and 90% Green Tea Polyphenols to protect against external aggressors while diminishing the look of hyperpigmentation to promote a more even skin tone. Enhancing radiance and lifting the appearance of skin, the nourishing serum will leave ageing skin feeling soft and smooth with renewed luminosity. Suitable for normal skin types.