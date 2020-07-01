Replenix

Acne Solutions Acne Wash 10%

This cleanser is perfect for powerful acne skin care. Replenix Acne Solutions Acne Wash 10% is ideal for controlling adult and teen acne. Breakout-prone skin types benefit most from this face wash as it removes excess oils and treats blemishes. Benzoyl peroxide is the active ingredient in this blemish buster. It is sent deep into the pores to kill the bacteria known to cause breakouts, preventing blemishes from forming. This acne skin care cleanser is one of the strongest available on the market. Due to the strength of this formula, it's important to wear a sunscreen when going outside. Prevent blemishes with this powerful face cleanser. This acne care face wash is ideal for oily complexions that constantly battle blemishes. In addition to clearing existing acne, this benzoyl peroxide face cleanser helps prevent additional blemishes from forming. As the formula clears the pores, it removes impurities that build up and cause breakouts. By continuing to keep the face clean, this cleanser is able to take away the source of acne so you have a more radiant complexion. This face wash has a soap-free and medical-grade formula that provides powerful treatment without causing a dry or tight feeling.