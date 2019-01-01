Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
OGX

Replenishing + Water Drops 8-in-1 Mist

$8.99
At Ulta Beauty
With hyaluronic acid and everlasting flower water. Deep hydration for smoother, shinier strands. Drench your hair in nourishing moisture.
Featured in 1 story
23 Cheap Hair Products You'll Love In 2019
by Samantha Sasso