One Ocean Beauty

Marine Collagen

$48.00 $37.00

Buy Now Review It

At One Ocean Beauty

30 Capsules This powerful nutricosmetic is designed to combat skin aging from the inside out, coupling nutrition and cosmetics. Inspired by a Mediterranean diet, hydrolyzed marine collagen is sourced from deep water fish. With a superior absorption rate, fish collagen (I and III) is combined with vitamins, nutrients and essential fatty acids to combat irritation, inflammation and oxidative stress which lead to premature aging. Proven to protect collagen and accelerate skin rejuvenation. How to Use: Take one capsule a.m. with a glass of water. Do not exceed the daily recommended dose. Suitable for all skin types