Tula

Replenishing Cleansing Oil

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tula

A makeup remover & face cleanser in one. This lightweight, fragrance-free oil cleanser gently dissolves stubborn makeup & pore-clogging debris while helping to replenish hydration, leaving skin feeling smooth & soft. Won’t clog pores & suitable for all skin types (even oily skin!).