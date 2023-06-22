Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Staud
Replay Tote
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
Loewe x Howl's Moving Castle
Small Leather-trimmed Basket Tote
BUY
$590.00
mytheresa
Marni
Tropicalia Small Tote
BUY
$995.00
Shopbop
Tory Burch
Ella Striped Canvas Tote
BUY
$398.00
Shopbop
Madewell
Crochet Rope Tote
BUY
$62.00
Shopbop
More from Staud
Staud
Pickler Sweater
BUY
$295.00
Staud
Staud
Rally Paddle Case
BUY
$295.00
Staud
Staud
Pickleball Socks
BUY
$30.00
Staud
Staud
Cross-court Dress
BUY
$245.00
Staud
More from Totes
Kate Spade New York
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Large Tote
BUY
$358.00
$398.00
Kate Spade
Loewe x Howl's Moving Castle
Small Leather-trimmed Basket Tote
BUY
$590.00
mytheresa
AllSaints
Allington Straw Tote
BUY
$139.00
Revolve
Marni
Tropicalia Small Tote
BUY
$995.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted