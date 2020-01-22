ChicoBag

Repete Reusable Sandwich And Snack Bags

$15.99 $12.99

Buy Now Review It

At Thrive Market

Bye-bye single-use baggies; hello recycled reusables! Stash your sandwiches and snacks in convenient, colorful, and eco-considerate bags from ChicoBag. rePete reusable snack and sandwich bags have been tested to ensure food safety, are made with machine-washable materials, and feature a water- and stain-resistant liner for easy cleaning. Even better: The outer fabric is made with recycled material, making them even kinder to the environment than other non-plastic alternatives. Set includes three adjustable, reusable snack and sandwich bags.