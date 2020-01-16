Aveeno

Repairing Cica Hand Mask

$3.49

At Ulta Beauty

Pamper your hands with the Aveeno Repairing Cica Hand Mask. These skin relief gloves are enriched with shea butter and moisturizing prebiotic oat - known to have soothing and nourishing properties - to help restore essential moisture to extra-dry skin, leaving your hands visibly soft, smooth, and healthy-looking. From a dermatologist-recommended brand, these non-drip cica hand masks are formulated to be gentle enough for sensitive skin and are both paraben and fragrance-free. The hand masks are easy to use. Simply wash and dry your hands, wear the gloves for approximately ten minutes, and remove, no need to rinse.