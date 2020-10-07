Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Herbal Essences
Repairing Argan Oil Color-safe Shampoo And Conditioner Bundle
$15.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Ethique Beauty
Shampoo Bar
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair
Color Lustre Sulfate-free Brilliant Glaze Shampoo
$48.00
from
Shu Uemura
BUY
Paul Mitchell
Awapuhi Wild Ginger Moisturizing Lather Shampoo
C$31.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Klorane
Oil Control Dry Shampoo With Nettle
£9.99
from
Boots
BUY
More from Herbal Essences
Herbal Essences
Bio:renew Mango & Aloe Curl Cream
C$7.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Herbal Essences
Potent Aloe + Hemp Conditioner
C$7.96
from
Walmart
BUY
Herbal Essences
Herbal Essences Bio:renew Mango & Aloe Curl Cream
$5.99
from
Target
BUY
Herbal Essences
Renew Birch Bark Extract Shampoo
C$7.98
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Hair Care
Schwarzkopf Live
Schwarzkopf Live Mango Twist
£5.79
from
Boots
BUY
Schwarzkopf Live
Schwarzkopf Live Max Blonde
£5.79
from
Boots
BUY
R+Co
Outer Space Flexible Hairspray
$32.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Chi
Silk Infusion, 6 Fl Oz
$18.49
$11.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted