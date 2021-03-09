Briogeo

Repair Rituals Hair Care Kit

$20.00

Who It's For: For those with dry, damaged hair. Hair types: straight, wavy, curly and coily. What It Is: A trial & travel-friendly treatment duo that strengthens and repairs hair with fortifying ingredients like ceramides, rosehip oil, almond oil, algae extract, and B-vitamins. This Kit Contains: 2 fl. oz. Don't Despair, Repair! deep conditioning mask 0.23 fl. oz. Don't Despair, Repair! strengthening treatment oil Safe For: Color treated, keratin treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair. Free Samples with Every Order Easy 30 Day Returns Rewards with Every Purchase What It Does: The Don't Despair, Repair! deep conditioning mask blends rosehip, sweet almond and argan oils with vitamin B5 and biotin to revitalize dry, damaged hair while protecting against future damage. Shine and moisture are enhanced, so hair looks and feels visibly healthier and stronger. The Don’t Despair, Repair! strengthening treatment oil contains a clinically-proven repair technology that seals down hair cuticles that have been lifted through environmental damage and damaging treatments such as coloring, perming or chemical straightening. How To Use: Don't Despair, Repair! deep conditioning mask: After shampooing, massage into the hair, ensuring the conditioner is evenly applied. Leave in for five to 10 minutes before rinsing. For even deeper conditioning, cover the hair in a plastic cap to retain moisture while sitting under the dryer for 30 minutes, then rinse. The Don't Despair, Repair! deep conditioning mask should be used once per week or every two weeks. Don't Despair, Repair! strengthening treatment oil: Apply a few drops to dry or damp hair, focusing on mid-length to ends or other areas of damage.