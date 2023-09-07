Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Not Your Mother's
Repair + Protect Leave-in Conditioner, Royal Honey & Kalahari Desert Melon, 8 Fl Oz (236 Ml)
£10.29
Buy Now
Review It
At iHerb
Need a few alternatives?
dpHUE
Gloss+ In Copper
BUY
£35.00
Cult Beauty
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-in Treatment
BUY
£24.10
LookFantastic
Ouidad
Curl Infusion 2.0 Triple Treat Deep Conditioner 57ml
BUY
£12.00
Look Fantastic
Amika
Hydro Rush Intense Hydration Mask
BUY
£33.00
Amika
More from Not Your Mother’s
Not Your Mother's
Not Your Mother's Knotty To Nice Conditioning Detangler
BUY
$6.99
Ulta
Not Your Mother's
Kalahari Desert Melon Leave In Conditioner
BUY
£4.01
Paks
Not Your Mother's
Dry Shampoo Gift Pack
BUY
$8.99
Ulta
Not Your Mother's
Royal Honey Repair & Protect Leave-in Conditioner
BUY
$8.99
Ulta Beauty
More from Hair Care
dpHUE
Gloss+ In Copper
BUY
£35.00
Cult Beauty
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo And Conditioner Duo
BUY
£48.20
LookFantastic
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate Leave-in Treatment
BUY
£24.10
LookFantastic
Moroccanoil
Hydrating Conditioner 250ml
BUY
£18.85
Look Fantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted