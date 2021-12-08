RENPHO

Powerful muscle massage Gun to relieve tension, stiffness, pain effectively. Investing in your wellness is worth every penny. The RENPHO Massage Gun uses a Brushless motor, bringing 20 adjustable speed force with up to 3200RPM. Choose your desired massage intensity to totally relax after a long day of work or exercise Quiet deep tissue massage Gun. The Max noise value of our muscle massager is less than 63.5Db when the speed level is at 20. That is about as loud as normal talking so you won't disturb others while using it. Lower speeds are even quieter 2000Mah battery capacity, portable design. The RENPHO Massage Gun has a built-in rechargeable 2000Mah battery, which lasts up to 8 hours after a single charge. It only takes 2 to 3 hours to fully charge. Rated voltage: DC 100-240V/50-60HZ. Note: please do not use it when charging. Gun only weighs 2.14 lbs and includes a sturdy case that holds all accessories. Take it anywhere you need to go 6 different heads to fit all your needs. 6 practical massaging heads are included to meet your needs. Ball head: for large muscle groups like Quads, glutes, extreme muscles, and joint soreness. Bullet head: for joints, deep tissues, trigger points and small muscle areas like feet, and wrist. Hammer head: for all parts of the body. U-shaped head: or spine, neck, and shoulder for sensitive muscles, and soft tissues. Christmas gifts. Every RENPHO massager uses well-built package, which brings you good unboxing experience and is ideal gift choice