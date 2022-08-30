RENPHO

Eye Massager With Heat

$109.99 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

Comfortable Heating Massage - Renpho's eye massager built-in heating pads provide a comfortable temperature between 104 and 107 degrees Fahrenheit(40℃-42℃), better for relaxing eye puffiness, dry eyes, etc. A hot compress can regulate the metabolism of the eyes, more effectively improve symptoms such as dry eyes, and reduce dark circles. Note 1: We do not recommend customers use eye machines if you have undergone eye operation, retina condition, cataract, glaucoma etc. Reduce Eye Strain & Improve Sleeping - Our eye machine adopts oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging, it can make the skin around the eyes more shiny and elastic. Eye heating Massager with Bluetooth music can play a good sedative effect. Wear it for 15 minutes before going to bed every night, you will be totally relaxed and enjoy a better sweet dream. Our eye care machine also can effectively help you be refreshed after long-day work or study. 180° Adjustable & Portable Design - Our electric eye massager can be folded into a smaller one, so you can take it to the office, airplane, traveling. In addition, the headband can be easily adjusted in size and suitable for all teenagers and adults. Note 2: If you feel too tight or too loose, please adjust your headband to find the right size. Bluetooth Customizable Music - Built-in speakers and prerecorded sound enhance relaxation. You can even connect via Bluetooth to play your own playlists. Music reduces your anxiety and the physical effects of stress, you definitely deserve it. Bluetooth Name: Eye Massager. Ideal Gifts - Every Renpho's massager uses a well-built package & a good unboxing experience. Renpho is well-known for the highest quality products and the Best customer service team.