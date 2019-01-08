CeraVe

Renewing Gentle Sa Cleanser For Rough And Bumpy Skin With Salicylic Acid

Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Renewing Gentle SA Face Cleanser for Rough and Bumpy Skin with Salicylic Acid exfoliates and detoxifies to remove dirt & oil while softening and smoothing skin. Unlike some exfoliating cleansers, CeraVe Renewing SA Face Cleanser contains no harsh beads or grains and is gentle on skin. Formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) that help restore and maintain its natural protective barrier. The cleanser is fragrance-free and non-comedogenic. How to Use: Wet skin with lukewarm water. Massage cleanser into skin in a gentle, circular motion. Rinse.