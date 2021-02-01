CeraVe

Renewing Face Cleanser For Normal Cleanser With Salicylic Acid – 8 Fl Oz

$10.99

Highlights Gentle face cleanser for rough and bumpy skin Salicylic acid softens and smoothes skin The exfoliant helps in removing dirt and oil Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Contains Salicylic Acid, Dye-Free, Phthalate-Free, No Fragrance Added, Aluminum-Free, Contains Ceramides, Paraben-Free Capacity (Volume): 8 Ounces Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Anti-Aging, Oil Control, Pore Cleansing, Deep Cleaning, Basic Cleansing, Makeup Removal, Skin Tone Improvement, Pore Reduction, Fine Line Reduction Recommended Skin Type: Combination, Acne-Prone, Dry, Mature Features: Dermatologist Tested, Moisturizing, Nongreasy Description Treat your bumpy and rough skin with Renewing SA Face Cleanser for Normal Cleanser from CeraVe to soften and smoothen your skin. The Salicylic acid helps in gently cleaning your skin while exfoliating to remove oil and dirt. This SA cleanser contains no harsh grain or beads and formulated with 3 essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II). It helps in restoring and maintaining the skin's natural protective barrier. Whether it's for pore reduction, oil control, deep cleaning, basic cleaning or removing makeup, the CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser will certainly come in handy.