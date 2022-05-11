Proactiv

Proactiv Solution Renewing Cleanser is an acne-fighting face wash that features benzoyl peroxide to help treat and prevent breakouts. Benefits Gently washes away excess oil, dirt, and other impurities Helps treat active acne and prevent new breakouts from forming Can be used twice daily, morning and night Features Benzoyl peroxide dives into pores to kill acne causing bacteria Smooth exfoliating beads gently slough away dead skin cells and remove impurities, helping to prevent clogged pores Tested by dermatologists and designed for all skin types Part of the original proactiv skincare system, Proactiv Solution, an acne-fighting favorite for more than 25 years Key Ingredients Benzoyl peroxide (BPO) - Proactiv prescription-grade, micronized BPO gets deep into your pores to kill acne-causing bacteria at its source.